Steelers Make Ahkello Witherspoon, Four Others Inactive Against Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon
Witherspoon will miss his fourth-straight game after leaving Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice for the first time this week and was a full participant by the final practice. He entered the weekend listed as doubtful and will not suit up for the Steelers.
In his place, the Steelers will circulate Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Josh Jackson.
Sims was ruled out with a hamstring injury during the team's official injury report. Gunner Olszewski will return punts and kicks in his absence.
The Dolphins have made the following players inactive:
- RB Myles Gaskin
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- QB Skylar Thompson
- CB Keion Crossen
- CB Kader Kohou
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
