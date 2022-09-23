Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Injured vs. Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went the entire first half of Week 3 without an injury, but with roughly three minutes remaining in the third quarter, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was taken to the medical tent.

Witherspoon was battling with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone and fell to the ground. He was slow to stand up before limping slowly to the sideline. Trainers met him before he got to the bench and was taken to the locker room.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

Witherspoon has been the starting left cornerback for the Steelers this season. Without him on the field, Pittsburgh will turn to Levi Wallace to play opposite of Cam Sutton. James Pierre is available off the bench.

