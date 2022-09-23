Skip to main content

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Injured vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their starting cornerback against the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went the entire first half of Week 3 without an injury, but with roughly three minutes remaining in the third quarter, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was taken to the medical tent. 

Witherspoon was battling with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone and fell to the ground. He was slow to stand up before limping slowly to the sideline. Trainers met him before he got to the bench and was taken to the locker room. 

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

Witherspoon has been the starting left cornerback for the Steelers this season. Without him on the field, Pittsburgh will turn to Levi Wallace to play opposite of Cam Sutton. James Pierre is available off the bench. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

George Pickens Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch vs. Browns

Browns CB Shows Love to Dwayne Haskins Ahead of TNF

Film Room: Trubisky and Canada to Blame for Steelers Offense

Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19038635_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Lose Both LBs vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18807349_168388034_lowres
News

Browns LB Anthony Walker Carted Off Field vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18866349_168388034_lowres
News

George Pickens Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch vs. Browns

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18342343_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Mark Robinson, Five Others Inactive vs. Browns

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (8)
News

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Dwayne Haskins at Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18904307_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Browns Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029941_168388034_lowres
GM Report

5 Things to Watch in Steelers vs. Browns

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (7)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Both Trubisky and Canada at Fault for Offensive Struggles

By Nicholas Martin