Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets without their starting cornerback, but could get their star safety back in time. The team announced Ahkello Witherspoon is out in Week 4.

Witherspoon left during the second half of Week 3 against the Browns with a hamstring injury and has not practiced since. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the corner's injury could be considered "significant".

Without Witherspoon, the Steelers will start Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace on the outside with James Pierre as the backup.

"This is football. Next man up," Wallace said about the situation. "That's why you have a depth chart. The standard doesn't drop, we have to go out and get a win this week. It's important. We have a good team coming in this week with the Jets, and we've got to do what we've got to do."

The Steelers will have offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and punter Pressley Harvin available during the game. Both started the week on the injury report but practiced as full-participants throughout the week.

