Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Will Miss Another Week With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to continue working without their starting cornerback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to miss cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for the team's Week 5 presser and informed those in attendance that Witherspoon will miss another week due to a hamstring injury. 

Witherspoon left late in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and has not yet practiced. In his place, the Steelers started Levi Wallace opposite of Cam Sutton, with James Pierre playing backup. 

This week, the cornerback rotation is dealing with another hit as Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury as well. If he's unable to go, Pittsburgh may need to call up a practice squad corner to fill in on the outside. 

The team activated Josh Jackson last week for the game.

