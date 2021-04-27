Steelers Legend Hines Ward to Present Alan Faneca at Hall of Fame Enshrinement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will have former teammate Hines Ward induct him into Canton, Ohio.

Faneca, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, joined the Steelers with Ward as members of the 1998 draft class. Faneca was Pittsburgh's first-round pick while Ward was their third.

"Here he is, my guy, so proud to announce him as my HOF Presenter," Faneca wrote on social media. "He has had a huge impact on me as a friend and teammate."

Faneca told Steelers.com that he told Ward through a FaceTime call, and Ward was at a loss of words when asked by his former teammate and friend.

"I was really thinking about a teammate from the beginning," Faneca told Steelers.com "It's so hard because so many people touch your life and I decided to go with Hines. We came in together, had such a bond, grew together as players and men.

"It's odd to say an offensive lineman and a wide receiver having that bond, but we had a kindred spirit. We pushed each other, leaned on each other, and I think he is the perfect fit for the guy to introduce me.

"We went through so much together. Even before that, coming out of college, we were on a lot of All-America teams together. We made those trips and had that connection before we got to Pittsburgh. It's just special. The whole journey is special, the process, to be able to acknowledge people along the way who were huge parts of your career, it means so much. To be able to acknowledge a guy like Hines who has meant so much to my career and my friendship off the field as well has just been great."

Ward has been a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame five times. Faneca will be one of five Steelers being enshrined in Canton this summer.

