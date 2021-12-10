Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Report: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Avoids Serious Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker left in the second half against the Vikings.
    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith left Week 14's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring, but is reported to have avoided any major damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

    Highsmith will undergo more tests on Friday but initial evaluations say it's a bad contusion above his knee.  

    Both Highsmith and T.J. Watt left the Vikings game with injuries. Watt suffered his third groin injury of the season and will have tests done to determine the severity.

    The Steelers do not play for 11 days when they host the Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh's active roster would be left with Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka at outside linebacker without Highsmith and Watt.

