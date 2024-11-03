Steelers LB Makes Big-Time Cam Sutton Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Cameron Sutton has returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster following a suspension for violating the NFL's code of conduct policy that saw him out for the first eight weeks of the season.
Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions in the offseason after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Florida. He was then picked up by the Steelers in June.
Sutton is now in his second stint with the Steelers after previously spending six seasons (2017 - 2022) with the team.
While Sutton offers undeniable talent at the position, Beanie Bishop has excelled in his place. With three interceptions in his last two games, including a game-sealing pick against the Giants, Bishop creates an interesting dynamic at the position moving forward.
That being said, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith still believes in Sutton.
During his media availability before the bye week, Highsmith spoke about how Sutton can make an impact upon his return to the team.
"It's gonna be awesome. We're so excited to have him back and can't wait to have him back in the lineup because we know what type of football player he is," Highsmith said. "We know what he brings to our defense. And him being here and knowing this system and knowing our defense, he's just gonna add a lot of value. He's gonna make a lot of plays. I can't wait for him to be in the lineup."
Bishop's play creates an interesting situation that will surely be asked about in upcoming media sessions. Sutton has proven to be a serviceable corner in the past, but the Steelers' decision of whether or not to start their young talent could throw a wrench in his plans.
Sutton has not played since last year's playoffs with the Lions, so the bye week provides an opportunity for him to get himself ready for game action. Pittsburgh's next opponent is the Washington Commanders, who rank in the top ten in passing yards in the league this year, so Sutton will have his work cut out for him.
