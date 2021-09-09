Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Downgraded With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report had good news and bad news.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. He was downgraded after limited participation on Wednesday.

Highsmith didn't miss time during the preseason but popped up on the team's initial injury report. The Steelers have Jamir Jones and Melvin Ingram as backups behind Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Watt returned to practice on Wednesday but has yet to sign a contract extension. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's assuming Watt plays on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

On the other side of the injury report, nose tackle Tyson Alualu and center Kendrick Green were full participants on Thursday. Green (thumb) was limited on Wednesday while Alualu missed the day with an elbow injury.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

