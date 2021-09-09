September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Downgraded With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report had good news and bad news.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. He was downgraded after limited participation on Wednesday. 

Highsmith didn't miss time during the preseason but popped up on the team's initial injury report. The Steelers have Jamir Jones and Melvin Ingram as backups behind Highsmith and T.J. Watt. 

Watt returned to practice on Wednesday but has yet to sign a contract extension. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's assuming Watt plays on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 

On the other side of the injury report, nose tackle Tyson Alualu and center Kendrick Green were full participants on Thursday. Green (thumb) was limited on Wednesday while Alualu missed the day with an elbow injury.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Ravens Lose Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters to ACL Injuries

Steelers Hope Josh Allen Runs Like a Running Back

2021 NFL Season Predictions

Cam Heyward Tells Steelers to Pay T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt Watch: Here's What We Know

Alualu, Highsmith, Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

T.J. Watt Returns to Practice

Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Hold Back on T.J. Watt Deal

Both Steelers and T.J. Watt are Right - And Wrong

Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

2021_OTAs_0610ce_1186
News

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Downgraded With Groin Injury

USATSI_15418551_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Lose Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters to ACL Injuries

USATSI_15313005_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hope Josh Allen Runs Like a Running Back

USATSI_15478701_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

2021 Season Predictions: Same AFC Championship, Different Result

USATSI_13378635_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Tells Steelers to Pay T.J. Watt

USATSI_14755452_168388034_lowres (1)
News

T.J. Watt Watch Continues: Here's What We Know

2021_OTA_0602ce_1209
News

Alualu, Highsmith and Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

2020_Practice_0923kr_0633
News

T.J. Watt Returns to Steelers Practice