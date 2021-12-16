Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

    The two Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers were close during their season together.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Alex Highsmith spent one season with the Bud Dupree on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, but the veteran showed him plenty. 

    Highsmith and Dupree will meet - hopefully - on the field this weekend when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. Dupree, who wasn't re-signed by Pittsburgh, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with Tennessee this past offseason. 

    "I'm excited to see Bud. I'm really excited," Highsmith said. "He was a guy I got really close with when he was here. I'm really excited to see him and Ola [Adeniyi]. I'm excited to see them both."

    Highsmith said he learned a lot from Dupree during his short time together. 

    "I always tried to watch both his and T.J. [Watt]'s film," Highsmith said. "Bud is just so explosive and just so powerful. Over the course of his careers, he's developed different moves that I've tried to emulate. In the pass rush, he taught me a lot."

    Dupree returned to practice this week after missing the last three games while on Injured Reserve with an abdominal injury. The Titans have not yet activated him to the 53-man roster. 

