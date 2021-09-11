September 11, 2021
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith to Play vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker room will be at full strength against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith will play in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, team spokesperson Burt Lauten announced Saturday. 

Highsmith was originally placed on the team's Injury Report with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. He was a full participant in the Steelers' Friday practice after missing Thursday.

The Steelers will also have T.J. Watt available for Week 1. Watt signed a five-year, $112 million contract on Friday but returned to practice Wednesday for the first time this season. 

The Steelers will have a clean bill of health for Week 1, outside of Zach Banner, Anthony McFarland and Stephon Tuitt, who were placed on Injured Reserve. They're eligible to return after Week 3.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

