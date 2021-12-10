Alex Highsmith Questionable to Return Against Vikings

A second Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker suffers an injury against the Vikings.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained a knee injury and is questionable to return against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Highsmith left in the third quarter shortly after the Steelers ruled linebacker T.J. Watt out of the game with a groin injury.

Pittsburgh is now down to Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton as their outside linebackers. Henry Mondeaux has also taken reps on the outside during the game.

The Steelers defense has struggled against the Vikings, giving up 310 total yards at the time Highsmith was ruled questionable to return.

Pittsburgh's defense is now missing Highsmith, Watt and cornerback Joe Haden.

