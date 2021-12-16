Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Alex Highsmith Gives Update on Quad Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker discusses his quad injury and his chances of playing against the Titans.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Alex Highsmith has a good feeling he'll play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker told media his injured quad is on track for Week 15. 

    Highsmith left in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings with a quad contusion, but after a few days rest, he's confident he'll play. 

    "Feeling great for Sunday," Highsmith said. "It's been a good week of practice so far, so I'm looking forward to how my efforts pay off on Sunday."

    Highsmith described the injury as painful when he first tried to leave the field in Week 14. He said he "tried his best" to walk off to the sideline, and knew it was going to take rest to recover. 

    The Steelers will be 11 days removed from their last game when they take the field against the Titans. Both Highsmith and T.J. Watt are expected to play. 

