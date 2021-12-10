Skip to main content
    Alex Highsmith Ruled Out of Vikings Game With Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lose a second linebacker against the Vikings.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained a knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings and will not return to the game, the team announced.

    Highsmith left in the third quarter shortly after the Steelers ruled linebacker T.J. Watt out of the game with a groin injury. He was initially listed as questionable but was then downgraded to out.

    Pittsburgh is now down to Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton as their outside linebackers. Henry Mondeaux has also taken reps on the outside during the game.

    The Steelers defense has struggled against the Vikings, giving up 310 total yards at the time Highsmith was ruled questionable to return.

    Pittsburgh's defense is now missing Highsmith, Watt and cornerback Joe Haden.

