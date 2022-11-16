Skip to main content

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Named Defensive Player of the Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker takes home his first Player of the Week honor.

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, taking home the honor for his Week 10 performance against the New Orleans Saints. 

Highsmith has been a glimpse of hope for the Steelers defense all season, recording 8.5 through nine games, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. He also has three forced fumbles, tied for second in the NFL.

Against the Saints, he sacked Andy Dalton twice, including a strip sack. He also added five tackles to his stat line. 

In the last 12 games, dating back to Week 16 of last season, Highsmith has recorded 11.5 sacks, which ties for third-most in the league during that span.

The Steelers outside linebackers are now both Player of the Week recipients and looking to finish this season strong with the return of T.J. Watt. 

