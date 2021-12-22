Steelers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now placed three players on their Reserve list this week.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added two players to their Reserve/COVID-19 list, team announced.

Linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive lineman Zach Banner have now entered COVID-19 protocols. They join practice squad lineman Malcom Pridgeon, who tested positive yesterday, and defensive tackle Montavius Adams, who tested positive last week.

The Steelers' Week 16 opponent is also dealing with COVID-19 problems. The Kansas City Chiefs had seven players test positive on Tuesday, bringing their list to 13 total players.

Their list includes tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., wide receivers Josh Gordon and Tyreek Hill, tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton, guard Kyle Long, tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Armani Watts.

The Steelers are scheduled to travel to Kansas City this weekend to play on Sunday.

