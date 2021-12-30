Steelers Place Player on COVID-19 List, Activate Another

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated inside linebacker Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending the last week away from the team.

Allen was one of up to eight players who were placed on the Steelers' reserve list last week, including other inside linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush has not yet been activated.

The Steelers have also placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Maulet is the fourth player to be placed on the list this week, the other three being practice squad members.

Maulet joins running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebacker Devin Bush as active roster members on the list.

