Steelers Analyst Proposes Mega-Trade With Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- As OTA's wrap up and mini camp awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers. the need at wide receiver is becoming a greater concern. Despite myriad options available on the roster, there still isn't a concrete second option behind George Pickens.
With the void at receiver, people are looking for answers and solutions every where. Some members of the Steelers media think the team should take a huge swing to sure up their passing game. Analyst Andrew Fillipponi put out a very interesting proposition via X.
CeeDee Lamb is one of the league's best receivers. The Dallas Cowboy pass catcher has produced three straight 1,000+ yard campaigns and is coming off of a whopping 135 catch, 1,739 yard season.
At 25 years-old, he is playing in the last year of his rookie deal and is seeking a new contract. With the receiver market rates rising and rising, Lamb is in line for a huge raise with his next deal. Currently, he is holding out from his team's mandatory minicamp as he works out a new deal with the Cowboys. With his contract uncertainty looming, it makes sense that teams would be doing their due dilligence on Lamb.
For the Steelers, adding Lamb would be an all-in type of move. He would instantly become the team's top receiving option and would give Russell Wilson two superstars to throw to. It's unlikely the Cowboys will move their star player, but he is on the market, could the Steelers make an offer like Fillipponi is proposing?
