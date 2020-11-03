SI.com
Andy Dalton Placed on Reserve/COVID-19, Ben DiNucci to Start for Cowboys

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Dallas Cowboys will host the Pittsburgh Steelers without quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday. The quarterback has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Week 9. 

Dalton missed Week 8 and did not practice as he worked through concussion protocol. Prior to Tuesday, his status for Week 9 against the Steelers was unknown. 

Pittsburgh planned on preparing as if they would face Dalton this week. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that the team was expecting Dalton to be on the field. 

"This is a guy that has experience against us, that has knowledge and understanding against us," Tomlin said. "We have experience against him, but we don't have experience against him within the system of offense that he is in now. We are prepared for him."

Instead, the Cowboys will go with quarterback Ben DiNucci against the Steelers. DiNucci graduated from Pine-Richland High School outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He then attended James Madison University. 

DeNucci started Week 8 for the Cowboys in replace of Dalton. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards. 

"We have respect for him," Tomlin said on DiNucci. "He is a professional. We realize that this would be an awesome opportunity for him if he should get it being a Pittsburgh young man, and so we respect that." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

