Steelers Announce Training Camp Schedule
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer and closer to the 2024 season. After completing their OTA's, training camp and preseason await the team. With the offseason progressing, the Steelers announced the schedule for their upcoming training camp.
In a press release, the team announced the full schedule and included some important information for this year. Training camp will return to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for the 57th year. All players report on July 24th, with the first practice open to the public happening the next day, July 25th. The team will practice at St. Vincent's through the middle of August, with the final open-to-the-public practice taking place on August 14th.
A few interesting notes about this year's schedule. 10 of the team's open-to-the-public practices begin at 10:30 am, a big change from years past. The annual night practice will take place on Friday, August 2nd, and will start at 7:00 pm. Admission to all practices are free, but you must have a mobile ticket to attend. Tickets will be available to the general public on on Tuesday, June 25th beginning at noon.
