Steelers Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
As OTAs come to a close, and with mandatory veteran minicamp on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized the last part of their offseason schedule.
On Tuesday, the team announced their training camp dates for the summer. Players will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., on July 23, and the first open practice of camp that fans can attend will take place the following day on July 24.
The first padded practice will be held on July 29, and the team's annual "Friday Night Lights" practice is set for August 1 at 7 p.m. EST.
Pittsburgh's final practice that's accessible to the public will be on August 12. The team will conduct a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium a few days later on August 14, which won't be open to the public.
Training camp will close shortly after the Steelers' first preseason game, which wiil be held on August 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium.
Pittsburgh's second preseason bout is with the Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16 following their joint practices, and the finale will take place vs. the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 21.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!