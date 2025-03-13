Steelers Announce DK Metcalf's Jersey Number
With the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade for star wide receiver DK Metcalf now official, the team has also announced his new jersey number.
As revealed by the Steelers' official X account, the 27-year-old will wear No. 4 with the black and gold.
Metcalf wore No. 14 for the entirety of his six-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks as well as throughout his time at Ole Miss, so he's now treading into different waters in that regard given that George Pickens currently uses that number.
Quarterback Kyle Allen was the most recent Steelers player to wear No. 4, doing so last season. Punter Jordan Berry held claim to it from 2015 to 2020, while kickers Matthew Wright and Nick Sciba both donned it during their stints with the team in 2022.
Perhaps the most notable player to wear it for Pittsburgh was punter Josh Miller, who suited up for the franchise from 1996 to 2003.
Reports of the Steelers' trade for Metcalf first arose on Sunday night, though it wasn't made official until the start of the new league year on March 12.
Pittsburgh sent its second-round pick (No. 52 overall) in addition to a seventh-rounder (No. 223) while netting a sixth-round selection (No. 185) alongside Metcalf.
He recorded 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns across 15 contests with Seattle in 2024.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!