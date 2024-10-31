Steelers Announce Roster Moves During Bye Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shuffle their roster during their Week 9 bye.
After activating offensive tackle Dylan Cook from the reserve/injured list on Wednesday, the Steelers waived him off of their 53-man roster while signing outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji to the practice squad.
Cook (foot) was first placed on injured reserve with a return designation during final cuts in August as a way of opening up an additional roster spot without having to prematurely end his season.
The 26-year-old had his 21-day practice window opened immediately ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 7 bout with the New York Jets on Oct. 17.
Cook then practiced in full capacity during each day of the Steelers' work week as they prepared for the New York Giants in Week 8 before officially re-joining the active roster.
The move comes as bit of a surprise given the amount of injuries Pittsburgh's offensive line has endured throughout the year, creating a need for established depth, but it appears the team will look elsewhere to fulfill that hole.
Ogundeji was waived from the active roster on Tuesday, though he will rejoin the Steelers after going unclaimed. He's appeared in three games this year, logging 31 total snaps.
