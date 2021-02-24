Steelers Expected to Make Announcement on Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have made a decision regarding Ben Roethlisberger and the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Steelers president Art Rooney II met with Roethlisberger, and the meeting "went well."

The two sides needed to discuss the quarterback's $41.25 million cap hit and how they can adjust it before deciding on whether or not they'll commit to Roethlisberger for the 2021 season.

"Hopefully there is a way that we can try to figure out and try to do what's best for the organization and do what's best for Ben," general manager Kevin Colbert said. "Hopefully, he will see that and feel the same way we do but there is a lot of work that needs to be done not only with Ben but our whole unrestricted free-agent class and our whole cap situation as well."

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala then announced that the Steelers have made a decision and are looking to keep Roethlisberger with the team for the upcoming year.

"They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation," Roethlisberger's agent, Ryan Tollner, said. "As we've shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible."

The Steelers are expected to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the future of Roethlisberger. From the sounds of it, they'll let fans know Big Ben is remaining their quarterback for another season.

