Steelers Add Another Name to Injury Report, Update Karl Joseph Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers get good and bad news on the injury front.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened week four of training camp by getting a number of big names back on the field at full participation. 

Najee Harris (foot), Diontae Johnson (hip), Chase Claypool (shoulder), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Genard Avery (groin) and Zach Gentry (unknown) were all back during team and individual drills to start the practice week. None of them played in the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin did update the team's injury report, adding another name to the list. Wide receiver Miles Boykin is dealing with a rib injury that Tomlin classified as day-to-day. 

Tomlin also updated safety Karl Joseph's injury saying he's dealing with a foot issue that is more significant than day-to-day. Joseph left in the first half against the Seahawks and was seen on crutches with a boot on his right foot after the game. 

Left guard Kendrick Green also missed some reps during practice after coming to the sideline in pain, holding his hand. After being taped by trainers, he returned to the field on the next drill. 

