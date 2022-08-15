Steelers Add Another Name to Injury Report, Update Karl Joseph Injury

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened week four of training camp by getting a number of big names back on the field at full participation.

Najee Harris (foot), Diontae Johnson (hip), Chase Claypool (shoulder), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Genard Avery (groin) and Zach Gentry (unknown) were all back during team and individual drills to start the practice week. None of them played in the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did update the team's injury report, adding another name to the list. Wide receiver Miles Boykin is dealing with a rib injury that Tomlin classified as day-to-day.

Tomlin also updated safety Karl Joseph's injury saying he's dealing with a foot issue that is more significant than day-to-day. Joseph left in the first half against the Seahawks and was seen on crutches with a boot on his right foot after the game.

Left guard Kendrick Green also missed some reps during practice after coming to the sideline in pain, holding his hand. After being taped by trainers, he returned to the field on the next drill.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit of Energy in First Steelers Game

Kenny Pickett Caps Steelers Debut With Last-Second, Game-Winning Touchdown

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets