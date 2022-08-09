Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report

LATROBE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without a litany of stars and regular contributors throughout the past week of training camp. But, as head coach Mike Tomlin said might happen last week, many of them returned to the field with the start of the new week. Many of them sat out of 11-on-11 drills, but were nonetheless in pads and working through individual drills.

Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu, Levi Wallace and Miles Killebrew all practiced - albeit with varying degrees of participation - on Tuesday. Tomlin said some of those players are still working their way back to 100% health.

"There are multiple guys working their way back to us in a variety of ways and that's a good thing for us, ... considering what we have waiting for us at the end of the week," Tomlin said in reference to the Steelers' preseason opener against Seattle on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

There were, however, one addition to Tomlin's daily injury report.

"[Montravious] Adams went down with an ankle injury," Tomlin said. "He's currently being evaluated."

Other notable absences were on the offesnive side of the ball. Running backs Najee Harris and Mateo Durant did not dress and tight end Connor Heyward was a full participant until he left during the last period on a cart with a trainer. What ailed him is unknown.

