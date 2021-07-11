Former Steelers LB Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is retiring from the NFL, he announced on his Instagram.

Chickillo, 28, was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in 2015. In five years with the Steelers, he played 65 games and tallied 97 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He played 1,190 snaps on special teams during his time in Pittsburgh.

Chickillo thanked the University of Miami, Denver Broncos and Steelers in his post on Instagram.

"My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL," he wrote. "I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone !"

Chickillo spent last season with the Broncos, playing in 11 games.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

