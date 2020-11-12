SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Injury Report: Anthony McFarland Dealing With Illness

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list this week and could be dealing with more pandemic related issues. 

Rookie running back Anthony McFarland was added to the Steelers' injury report on Thursday with an illness.

On Monday, tight end Vance McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test. After the team conducted contact tracing, they discovered quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were "high risk" contact. 

All four were then placed on Reserve/COVID-19. 

The team has not announced another positive COVID-19 test. Therefore, McFarland's illness could be something other than COVID-19 symptoms. 

McDonald missed last Friday's practice with an injury. His positive test did not come back until Sunday night or Monday morning. 

Cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) also headlined the Steelers' injury report. After participating in a full practice on Wednesday, he was limited in practice Thursday. 

Tyson Alualu (knee) was limited for the second day. Head coach Mike Tomlin said there is optimism both players can play in Week 10.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pittsburgh Steelers Team History: The Ultimate Breakdown

Discover the rich history of the Steelers and learn about their origins, their best players, Super Bowl appearances, and more. The Steelers are one of the best-known professional sports teams in the entire world.

Eric Dockett

Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Players of All Time

Find out who is the greatest Steeler, along with the top 10 best players in Steelers history. You’ll be surprised who made the cut!

Eric Dockett

3 Reasons the Steelers Beat the Bengals With or Without Big Ben

No matter who's at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's why.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Start vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said he expects to have Ben Roethlisberger Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Mason Rudolph Remains Best Option for Steelers if Roethlisberger is Unavailable

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be left deciding between Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

Donnie Druin

Despite Perfect Record, Steelers Aren't Perfect

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the NFL's last unbeaten team. But adjustments need to be made.

Connor Deitrich

Prop Bets: Will the Steelers Lose Before Trump Concedes the Election?

Yes, you can actually bet on whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will lose before Donald Trump admits defeat.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Hilton Among 3 Steelers to Return to Practice Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news on the injury front during their first practice of Week 10.

Noah Strackbein

Heyward Calls Out Steelers Doubters: 'They Hate Us Cause They Ain't Us'

Cameron Heyward has something to say to those discrediting the Pittsburgh Steelers perfect record.

Noah Strackbein

Updated Odds Steelers Go 16-0

The latest odds on the Pittsburgh Steelers finishing the regular season unbeaten.

Noah Strackbein