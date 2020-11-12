Steelers Injury Report: Anthony McFarland Dealing With Illness

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed five players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list this week and could be dealing with more pandemic related issues.

Rookie running back Anthony McFarland was added to the Steelers' injury report on Thursday with an illness.

On Monday, tight end Vance McDonald received a positive COVID-19 test. After the team conducted contact tracing, they discovered quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were "high risk" contact.

All four were then placed on Reserve/COVID-19.

The team has not announced another positive COVID-19 test. Therefore, McFarland's illness could be something other than COVID-19 symptoms.

McDonald missed last Friday's practice with an injury. His positive test did not come back until Sunday night or Monday morning.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) also headlined the Steelers' injury report. After participating in a full practice on Wednesday, he was limited in practice Thursday.

Tyson Alualu (knee) was limited for the second day. Head coach Mike Tomlin said there is optimism both players can play in Week 10.

