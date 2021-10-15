    • October 15, 2021
    Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him to Start Season

    The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was placed on IR to begin the season.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland hasn't taken the field yet this season after being placed on Injured Reserve to start the year. 

    The second-year runner said he suffered a torn MCL during practice prior to Week 1, which was an aggravation of an injury he suffered in college. 

    "It's tough. It's really tough because it happened right before the season," McFarland said. "I tried to do a lot in the offseason, not even just before camp, just to try and become a better player than I was in my rookie year. That kinda sucked." 

    McFarland returned to practice prior to Week 5 and is eligible to return within his 21-day window. 

    As for trusting his knee and getting a flow back with his game, McFarland said there isn't much worry right now.

    "Everything feels good," McFarland said. "I've been practicing since last week, running and stuff, and everything feels good." 

