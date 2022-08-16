Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose two players during the final week of training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will place wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph on Injured Reserve, ending their 2022 seasons, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley. 

Miller hurt his shoulder during practice late last week. Joseph left in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks and was later seen with a boot on his right foot and using crutches in the locker room. 

Miller was competing with Miles Boykin, Steven Sims, Cody White and Gunner Olszewski for the final wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster. He spent plenty of time during training camp working with the first team while Diontae Johnson negotiated his contract and Chase Claypool dealt with a shoulder injury. 

Joseph has been a versatile piece for the secondary during camp, playing slot, nickel and safety. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (34)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Depth Chart Changes Following Seahawks Game

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago
USATSI_18866349_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_18866955_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

By Stephen Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_18359753_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury Report, Update Karl Joseph Injury

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_18504548_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

By Stephen Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_18868041_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Is Steven Sims in Position to Make Steelers Roster?

By Noah StrackbeinAug 15, 2022 7:31 AM EDT
USATSI_18866754_168388034_lowres
News

Jaylen Warren on His Steelers Roster Chances After Preseason Game

By Noah StrackbeinAug 14, 2022 9:28 AM EDT
USATSI_18867764_168388034_lowres
News

Mark Robinson Talks Game-Changing Sack vs. Seahawks

By Stephen ThompsonAug 14, 2022 9:27 AM EDT