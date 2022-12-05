PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown remains wanted by the Tampa Bay Police Department for battery charges, according to League of Justice's Amy Dash.

Brown had a warrant put out against him on Dec. 1 for a domestic dispute at his home in Florida. Police attempted to arrest Brown, but the former wideout refused and stayed locked inside his home.

Over the week, Brown posted a number of social media clips, including ones of him at night clubs and watching the World Cup. It's unknown if those video clips were his own or gathered.

The incident that sparked the warrant was between Brown and his ex. According to police, Brown threw a shoe at his ex's ponytail as he kicked her out of the home. It's also been reported that Brown's ex said he threatened to shoot her.

Brown has been a free agent in the NFL since last year when he left mid-game while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's since pursued his music career and is president of Kanye West's Donda Sports.

