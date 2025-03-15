Steelers Aren't Signing 49ers Pro Bowler
The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't able to close the deal with a recent free agent visitor.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, fullback Kyle Juszczyk will return to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million contract after the team released him earlier in the week.
San Francisco saved $2.926 million against the cap upon cutting him while incurring $3.570 million in dead money, though the sides quickly reunited on a new deal that was more tenable.
Juszczyk met with Pittsburgh on Thursday, though the fact that he left without signing wasn't a particularly good sign for its ultimate chances of landing him.
With the 33-year-old back in the Bay Area, it remains to be seen if the Steelers turn in another direction for a fullback this offseason.
Juszczyk has carved out quite a career with the 49ers, making eight-straight trips to the Pro Bowl since initially joining the team in 2017.
Over that span, he's logged 1,895 yards and 13 touchdowns on 184 catches while adding 212 yards and five scores on the ground.
Juszczyk has also held an integral role as a blocker in the run game for San Francisco and was a captain for the first time during the 2024 campaign.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round out of Harvard in 2013.
