Steelers President Art Rooney II to Present Bill Cowher at Hall of Fame Induction

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will have team President Art Rooney II present him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Cowher and Rooney on Steelers.com's "St. Patricks Day Celebration" with former Steelers running back Merril Hoge. During the show, Cowher made a "special announcement," revealing Rooney will be his presenter as he's inducted in Canton, OH, in August.

"To me it was a no-brainer. My presenter is going to be Art Rooney, and I called up Art that night and I said Art you're the only one because you knew before and you knew me after," said Cowher. "We were one big family."

"I was really just speechless and it is going to be a great honor," said Rooney as he told the story of Cowher's phone call.

Cowher will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5-8 alongside former players Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell. Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn will be inducted on August 6-9 as part of the 2021 class.

