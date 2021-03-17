GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers President Art Rooney II to Present Bill Cowher at Hall of Fame Induction

"I was really just speechless," Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will have team President Art Rooney II present him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

On Wednesday, Cowher and Rooney on Steelers.com's "St. Patricks Day Celebration" with former Steelers running back Merril Hoge. During the show, Cowher made a "special announcement," revealing Rooney will be his presenter as he's inducted in Canton, OH, in August. 

"To me it was a no-brainer. My presenter is going to be Art Rooney, and I called up Art that night and I said Art you're the only one because you knew before and you knew me after," said Cowher. "We were one big family."

"I was really just speechless and it is going to be a great honor," said Rooney as he told the story of Cowher's phone call. 

Cowher will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5-8 alongside former players Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell. Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn will be inducted on August 6-9 as part of the 2021 class.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_13443308_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers President Art Rooney II to Present Bill Cowher at Hall of Fame Induction

highsmith
GM Report

Free Agency Showing Steelers' Faith in Youth Rising to the Occasion

2020_Practice_1021kr_0628
News

Steelers Release ILB Vince Williams

USATSI_14294874_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign Tackle Zach Banner

USATSI_13483662_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Lose Mike Hilton to Bengals

USATSI_13853010_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Tyson Alualu Signs With Jaguars As Steelers Lose Third Free Agent

USATSI_13126608_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Boost Secondary, Signing Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

dupree
GM Report

Bud Dupree Leaves Steelers With One Important Lesson: Patience