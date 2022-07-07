Steelers' Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two names on the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

PITTSBURGH -- Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class as part of the Coach/Contributor category.

Art Rooney Jr. and coach Buddy Parker are amongst the 54 names on the Hall of Fame's semifinalist list.

Rooney was the team's Personnel Director from 1965-86, being part of the four Super Bowl teams throughout the 70's. He drafted or signed 10 future Hall of Famers from 1969-74 and is currently a vice president for the team.

Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64 and finished with a 51-47-6 record. During his 15 year coaching career, Parker's record was 104-75-9.

The Hall of Fame committee will narrow the semifinalists down to 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors finalists. From there, the committee will select up to three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor for the class.

