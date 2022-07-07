Skip to main content

Steelers' Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two names on the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

PITTSBURGH -- Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends have been named as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class as part of the Coach/Contributor category. 

Art Rooney Jr. and coach Buddy Parker are amongst the 54 names on the Hall of Fame's semifinalist list. 

Rooney was the team's Personnel Director from 1965-86, being part of the four Super Bowl teams throughout the 70's. He drafted or signed 10 future Hall of Famers from 1969-74 and is currently a vice president for the team. 

Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64 and finished with a 51-47-6 record. During his 15 year coaching career, Parker's record was 104-75-9.

The Hall of Fame committee will narrow the semifinalists down to 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors finalists. From there, the committee will select up to three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor for the class. 

