Steelers President Art Rooney II on Retirement of Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II released a statement reflecting on the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Ben was an integral part of our success since we drafted him in 2004 in the first round," Rooney said. "He helped us win two Super Bowls during his career, and we are forever grateful for all the success he has helped bring to the organization the past 18 years.

"Ben will always be viewed as one of the all-time greats in our team history, and his determination, toughness and competitiveness will be remembered by everyone in the organization as well as Steeler Nation throughout the world."

Roethlisberger announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Steelers. Rooney is one of many within the NFL world to share his thoughts on Roethlisberger, including former head coach Bill Cowher and fellow quarterback star Tom Brady.

