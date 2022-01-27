Skip to main content
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers President Art Rooney II on Retirement of Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers owner shares his thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II released a statement reflecting on the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Ben was an integral part of our success since we drafted him in 2004 in the first round," Rooney said. "He helped us win two Super Bowls during his career, and we are forever grateful for all the success he has helped bring to the organization the past 18 years.

"Ben will always be viewed as one of the all-time greats in our team history, and his determination, toughness and competitiveness will be remembered by everyone in the organization as well as Steeler Nation throughout the world."

Roethlisberger announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Steelers. Rooney is one of many within the NFL world to share his thoughts on Roethlisberger, including former head coach Bill Cowher and fellow quarterback star Tom Brady.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Tom Brady Shares Respect for Ben Roethlisberger

Read More

Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger After Retirement Announcement

Ben Roethlisberger Announced Retirement

Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Won't Return to Steelers

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

USATSI_6854798_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers President Art Rooney II on Retirement of Ben Roethlisberger

12 seconds ago
USATSI_11858377_168388034_lowres
News

Tom Brady Shares Respect for Ben Roethlisberger

21 minutes ago
USATSI_4048818_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Almost Traded Ben Roethlisberger to 49ers

3 hours ago
Untitled design (24)
News

Former Steelers Coach Bill Cowher Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

3 hours ago
USATSI_11182559_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement Announcement

3 hours ago
USATSI_11600334_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement

4 hours ago
USATSI_15143296_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign WR Anthony Miller

4 hours ago
USATSI_16561315_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Punter to Reserve/Future Contract

22 hours ago