Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Being Evaluated for Concussion vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Maulet limped off the field after a second down tackle on Ravens running back Latavius Murray. He got up on his own and went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated by trainers. 

The team then announced he was being evaluated for a concussion. 

This was the second time during the game Maulet was evaluated by trainers during the game. 

The Steelers will turn to Ahkello Witherspoon, Cameron Sutton and Joe Haden without Maulet in the slot.

This story will continued to be updated as new information is released.

