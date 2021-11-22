Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Being Evaluated for Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second injury of the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

Maulet was injured on a run by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the blue medical tent. The team announced shortly after that he is being evaluated.

Maulet had three tackles before exiting the game. The Steelers have Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon available as backups and will likely turn to Cameron Sutton at slot corner moving forward.

