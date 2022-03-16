Artie Burns Signing With Seahawks

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback heads to Seattle.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Artie Burns is signing a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Burns played for the Chicago Bears in 2021, playing in 11 games, including six starts. He recorded six pass deflections.

Burns was the Steelers first round pick in 2016. He played 58 games, including 32 starts in Pittsburgh but became a primary special teamer by the end of his rookie contract.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Send House to Georgia Pro Day

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

Browns Pushing to Trade for Deshaun Watson

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

Details Released on Mitchell Trubisky's Contract

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole