Player(s)
Artie Burns
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

Artie Burns Signing With Seahawks

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback heads to Seattle.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Artie Burns is signing a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. 

Burns played for the Chicago Bears in 2021, playing in 11 games, including six starts. He recorded six pass deflections. 

Burns was the Steelers first round pick in 2016. He played 58 games, including 32 starts in Pittsburgh but became a primary special teamer by the end of his rookie contract. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

