Two Steelers Make The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team

Two Pittsburgh Steelers made the 2021 Midseason All-Rookie Team for The Athletic, and it's not who you'd think.

Obviously, Najee Harris was named the top rookie running back through eight games. The 24th overall pick has 479 rushing yards and five total touchdowns this season and has been the most reliable source of production on the Steelers offense.

Harris leads all rookies in rush attempts (128), rushing yards (479) and first down carries (25). Among first-year running backs, no one has more catches (37) and touchdowns (five), and he has been vital to the Steelers' three-game win streak. Over the last three weeks, the Alabama rookie is averaging 129.7 scrimmage yards with three total touchdowns.

The second rookie is punter Pressley Harvin III. Didn't see that one coming, did you?

The rookie specialist has had his down moments but has definitely shined at times this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that above anything, Harvin has been a reliable holder, including during crucial and game-winning situations.

The only punter drafted in April, Harvin ranks 25th in the NFL in punt average (44.8). However, he has been terrific pinning offenses deep, accounting for 12 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to only one touchback.

Pat Freiermuth was runner-up to Kyle Pitts at tight end.

