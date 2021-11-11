Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two Steelers Make The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team

    And it's not who you're thinking.
    Author:

    Two Pittsburgh Steelers made the 2021 Midseason All-Rookie Team for The Athletic, and it's not who you'd think. 

    Obviously, Najee Harris was named the top rookie running back through eight games. The 24th overall pick has 479 rushing yards and five total touchdowns this season and has been the most reliable source of production on the Steelers offense. 

    Harris leads all rookies in rush attempts (128), rushing yards (479) and first down carries (25). Among first-year running backs, no one has more catches (37) and touchdowns (five), and he has been vital to the Steelers' three-game win streak. Over the last three weeks, the Alabama rookie is averaging 129.7 scrimmage yards with three total touchdowns.

    The second rookie is punter Pressley Harvin III. Didn't see that one coming, did you? 

    The rookie specialist has had his down moments but has definitely shined at times this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that above anything, Harvin has been a reliable holder, including during crucial and game-winning situations. 

    The only punter drafted in April, Harvin ranks 25th in the NFL in punt average (44.8). However, he has been terrific pinning offenses deep, accounting for 12 punts inside the 20-yard line compared to only one touchback.

    Pat Freiermuth was runner-up to Kyle Pitts at tight end. 

    Read More

    Check out All Steelers' Midseason Rookie Grades.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Injury

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

    Steelers to Attend Pitt-UNC QB Showdown

    Big Ben Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

    Can Steelers Win AFC?

    Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
    Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
    Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook

    USATSI_17019046_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Make The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17068685_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122950_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Toe Injury

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17123024_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17122904_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Officiating Releases Video Explaining Cassius Marsh Taunting Penalty

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17057192_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Attend Pickett-Howell Showdown

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17122544_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Win the AFC?

    Nov 10, 2021