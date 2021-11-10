Steelers to Attend Pickett-Howell Showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending the best of the best to Pitt vs. UNC.

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will be one of five general managers in attendance to see Pittsburgh host North Carolina on Thursday night, according to Johnny McGonigal of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This Thursday night matchup features two of the more high-octane offenses in the nation orchestrated by two notable draft prospects, Pitt's Kenny Pickett and UNC's Sam Howell.

Pickett has been reportedly rising up draft boards throughout the season, taking a huge leap during his fifth-year senior season. Through nine games, Pickett has already compiled career highs in passing yards (3,171) and passing touchdowns (29) while leading PITT to a 7-2 record. After lighting it up all season, Pickett is now generating some first-round buzz and his floor seems to be on day two of the NFL Draft.

Prior to the 2021 college football season, Sam Howell seemed to be in the running to be the first quarterback selected in next year's NFL Draft. The smaller but stockier Howell has seen a bit of a drop in his numbers this year but has still thrown for 2,408 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a junior, Howell is displaying the ability to run the football very effectively, already compiling 689 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Howell has been a bit more up and down this season after losing many of his offensive weapons to the NFL this year but is still surely in the mix to be taken in the first couple rounds of the NFL Draft.

With Ben Roethlisberger likely hanging his cleats up after the season, the Steelers will assuredly look to add to their quarterback room for next season. Whether that's via the draft process or in free agency remains to be seen. Colbert has already made an appearance to North Carolina once this season, according to several reports. It also helps that Pittsburgh has a homegrown pro prospect playing at the same stadium.

This upcoming quarterback prospect pool has more depth this year, despite the lack of generational, top-end talent. The scouting process began months ago, and The Steelers have a plethora of options to explore. Tune in Thursday night and there's a chance that you may be seeing the Steelers' future signal-caller in action.

