Steelers in Attendance at Kentucky Pro Day

Kentucky offers players on both sides of the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in attendance at Kentucky's Pro Day as they begin their final stretch of travel before the 2022 NFL Draft. The Wildcats have a number of players potentially on the team's radar.

According to All Steelers' Derrick Bell, who is in attendance at the Pro Day, Steelers pro scout Brandon Hunt is watching in-person. Pittsburgh has made headlines by having personnel at most of the quarterback Pro Days in recent weeks, but Kentucky offers players on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers likely have their eyes on offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, efensive back Yusuf Corker, offensive guard Luke Fortner, defensive end Josh Paschal, and wide receiver Wan'ale Robinson.

This article will continue to update as more information from the Pro Day becomes available. Make sure to follow Derrick Bell on Twitter for instant updates and reactions from the event.

