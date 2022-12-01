Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.

Jack and Ogunjobi were both limited to start the week.

Harris left Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts due to an oblique injury and has yet to return to the field. He'll likely need to practice tomorrow in order to play over the weekend.

If he does not suit up, Jaylen Warren, who has been a full participant all week, will start. Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland would rotate as the backups.

Warren missed Week 12 due to a hamstring injury but has since been cleared to play.

Snell also popped up on the injury report as well, being limited with a knee injury. His status is unknown but one to monitor as the team participates in their final preparation day.

Center Mason Cole (foot), linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and linebacker Robert Spillane (oblique) were also limited, all for the second-straight day.

Cam Heyward had a veteran day off.

