Steelers vs Ravens Cheapest Ticket of Week 14

The first matchup of Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens is one most fans can attend.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will carry a two-game winning streak back home to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, and SI Tickets is making it the easiest game to get into. 

This AFC North rivalry currently holds the cheapest get-in price of all Week 14 games, with a ticket sale being $44 ahead of kickoff. 

Now, those tickets can get pricey as their maximum get-in price is $1,073 with an average price of $254.45. But if you're looking for a quick ticket at an affordable price, this red hot kitchen has some open seats with your name on it. 

Ahead of Week 14, the Steelers' Super Bowl reservation prices are also still looking good. After starting the season at $71, you can now hold your place at Super Bowl LVII at just $41, down 42.25% since Week 1. 

If you're looking to watch Kenny Pickett's first Ravens game, these ticket prices match perfectly. And if you're still thinking big picture, now is the time to hop on board of reservation prices. 

