Steelers vs Ravens Cheapest Ticket of Week 14

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will carry a two-game winning streak back home to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, and SI Tickets is making it the easiest game to get into.

This AFC North rivalry currently holds the cheapest get-in price of all Week 14 games, with a ticket sale being $44 ahead of kickoff.

Now, those tickets can get pricey as their maximum get-in price is $1,073 with an average price of $254.45. But if you're looking for a quick ticket at an affordable price, this red hot kitchen has some open seats with your name on it.

Ahead of Week 14, the Steelers' Super Bowl reservation prices are also still looking good. After starting the season at $71, you can now hold your place at Super Bowl LVII at just $41, down 42.25% since Week 1.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

If you're looking to watch Kenny Pickett's first Ravens game, these ticket prices match perfectly. And if you're still thinking big picture, now is the time to hop on board of reservation prices.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Injured Stars Optimistic About Ravens Game

Steelers vs Ravens Preview: Overcoming Serious Injuries

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

