Skip to main content

Steelers Begin Offseason Workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of 13 NFL teams to begin their voluntary workout program this week, beginning players welcome back into the facility.

The Steelers were joined by the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

The important part of the initial workout stage is players are not mandated to report. Also, actual football isn't part of the program. Phase one includes strictly meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

The rest of the Steelers' offseason program will run as followed: 

  • May 24 - OTA 1
  • May 25 - OTA 2
  • May 26 - OTA 3
  • May 31- OTA 4
  • June 1 - OTA 5
  • June 2 - OTA 6
  • June 6 - OTA 7
  • June 7 - OTA 8
  • June 8 - OTA 9
  • June 9 - OTA 10
  • June 14 - Minicamp
  • June 15 - Minicamp
  • June 16 - Mandatory Minicamp

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

Steelers Ready to Make a Move in NFL Draft

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

Three Things Still to Come for Steelers

Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (13)
News

Steelers Insider Predicts One of Two Outside Hires as Next GM

By Noah StrackbeinApr 16, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (10)
AllSteelers+

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

By Noah StrackbeinApr 16, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (12)
Podcasts

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellApr 16, 2022
USATSI_16784471_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Go QB, CB in Latest Mock Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 15, 2022
USATSI_15364485_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Ready to Trade Up in NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinApr 15, 2022
USATSI_15391623_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB Marcus Allen Signs Tender

By Noah StrackbeinApr 14, 2022
USATSI_16555729_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Sign Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

By Noah StrackbeinApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17062749_168388034_lowres
News

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 14, 2022