Steelers Begin Offseason Workouts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of 13 NFL teams to begin their voluntary workout program this week, beginning players welcome back into the facility.

The Steelers were joined by the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

The important part of the initial workout stage is players are not mandated to report. Also, actual football isn't part of the program. Phase one includes strictly meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

The rest of the Steelers' offseason program will run as followed:

May 24 - OTA 1

May 25 - OTA 2

May 26 - OTA 3

May 31- OTA 4

June 1 - OTA 5

June 2 - OTA 6

June 6 - OTA 7

June 7 - OTA 8

June 8 - OTA 9

June 9 - OTA 10

June 14 - Minicamp

June 15 - Minicamp

June 16 - Mandatory Minicamp

