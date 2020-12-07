SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Active; Two Starters Out vs. Washington

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger will be active for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host the Washington Football Team Monday. 

Roethlisberger was listed as questionable during the Steelers' final injury report of Week 13 after not practicing throughout the week. His label listed him as non-injury related. 

The Steelers are coming off a short week after playing the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 51 passes. 

The Steelers will be without two starters against Washington. Cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip) will not play in Week 13 after heading into the game as doubtful. 

Cam Sutton will fill the place of Nelson on the outside. Sutton and Justin Layne will handle responsibilities opposite of Joe Haden while Mike Hilton plays the slot. 

Matt Wright will kick for the Steelers after being activated Monday morning. The Steelers signed Wright to the practice squad last week. 

The second-year kicker impressed during training camp last summer after finishing his college career at Central Florida with multiple records.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Steelers Have a 'Trap Game', Washington Is It

There's a December football feel that's missing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Likely Turning to Matt Wright to Kick vs. Washington

With Chris Boswell doubtful, the Pittsburgh Steelers will see Matt Wright for the first time since last summer.

Noah Strackbein

Report: Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Play vs. Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not practice throughout the week.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Need Group Effort to Replace Bud Dupree

It's the strength of the pack that will help ease the loss of Bud Dupree for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

Connor Deitrich

by

amituzas68

Double Standard: The 'Worst 11-0' Steelers Wouldn't Be This Criticized if They Weren't Perfect

There's a lot of criticism for the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Is it warranted?

Chris Halicke

by

amituzas68

Roethlisberger, Boswell and Nelson all in Question for Steelers vs. Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's status for Monday is unknown.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate Stephon Tuitt Off Reserve/COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers will regain Stephon Tuitt for their Week 13 game against Washington.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Need to, Plan to and Could Use James Washington More

The Pittsburgh Steelers want more James Washington in their offense.

Noah Strackbein

Short Week Could Leave Steelers Without Multiple Starters vs. Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers were bit by the injury/COVID-19 bug, leaving them shorthanded against Washington.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' T.J. Watt Earns Third AFC Player of the Month Award

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt continues his run at Defensive Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein