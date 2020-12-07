Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Active; Two Starters Out vs. Washington

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger will be active for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host the Washington Football Team Monday.

Roethlisberger was listed as questionable during the Steelers' final injury report of Week 13 after not practicing throughout the week. His label listed him as non-injury related.

The Steelers are coming off a short week after playing the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 51 passes.

The Steelers will be without two starters against Washington. Cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) and kicker Chris Boswell (hip) will not play in Week 13 after heading into the game as doubtful.

Cam Sutton will fill the place of Nelson on the outside. Sutton and Justin Layne will handle responsibilities opposite of Joe Haden while Mike Hilton plays the slot.

Matt Wright will kick for the Steelers after being activated Monday morning. The Steelers signed Wright to the practice squad last week.

The second-year kicker impressed during training camp last summer after finishing his college career at Central Florida with multiple records.

