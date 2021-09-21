Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without a number of starters in Week 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a number of injuries following their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker Alex Highsmith have been added to the injury report following the game. Roethlisberger hurt his left pectoral and Highsmith his groin.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't know the timetable for either at this time, but expects Roethlisberger could be held back throughout the week.

The Steelers are already dealing with injuries to several starters. Linebackers T.J. Watt and Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden all suffered groin injuries prior to or during Week 2. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis missed the loss with a knee injury and nose tackle Tyson Alualu was placed on Injured Reserve after an ankle fracture.

Tomlin said participation throughout the week will be the team's guide for Bush, Watt and Haden as it pertains to their availability in Week 3.

Diontae Johnson is also dealing with a knee injury. Tomlin said the wideout is "looking better."

The Steelers' official depth chart has moved Isaiah Buggs into the starting nose tackle role. Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones would replace Watt and Highsmith if neither are able to go, and Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback without Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, Sunday at Heinz Field.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

