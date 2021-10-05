Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Now Dealing With Another Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback added a second injury after the loss to the Packers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had more negative news on the injury front when he addressed the media during his Week 5 press conference.

Tomlin added quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the Steelers' injury report following the loss in Green Bay. The 39-year-old quarterback is adding a hip injury to a pec issue after just four weeks.

Tomlin said he expects Roethlisberger to work throughout the week and will let his participation be the team's "guide" for his status against the Denver Broncos.

The head coach didn't have much update on cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and guard Kevin Dotson (hip) following Week 4. Both players left the game and did not return.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) and tackle Chuks Okorafor (concussion) are expected to begin working their way back after missing the past game. Tomlin said their "quantity and quality" of work will determine their status this week.

Tackle Zach Banner (knee) will also continue working after returning to practice from Injured Reserve last week. The team has 21 days from his start date to active Banner.

