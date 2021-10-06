Ben Roethlisberger Gives Injury Update, Expectations on Playing vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is dealing with two injuries heading into Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a somewhat surprising addition to the team's injury report following their Week 4 loss in Green Bay.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury a week after suffering a left pectoral injury. The 39-year-old quarterback addressed the situation, saying he's definitively dealing with pain.

"It's pretty sore," Roethlisberger said. "If I showed you the picture it might bother your stomach. It's a little black and blue. It's just something we all have to deal with when we play the game of football."

Roethlisberger said he intends to play in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos despite a second injury.

"That's the plan," Roethlisberger said. "It's always the plan to do anything I can to get out there."

Roethlisberger didn't address when in the game he was injured, but realizes that his mechanics were changed due to the injury.

"I'm not going to make excuses, but as a quarterback, there's so much involved in your lower body," Roethlisberger said. "People probably think as the quarterback or the thrower, it's 'hows your arm doing?' Your arm is honestly a small part in the whole package. It's your core, it's your lower body.

"I have to find to be better with my lower body. ... Obviously, when you're dealing with pain it's harder to get through those things, but nothing I can't get through and I'll work to get through."

Roethlisberger's replacement would be Mason Rudolph with Dwayne Haskins as the third option. The Steelers host the Broncos this Sunday. They'll begin practicing Wednesday afternoon.

