Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About No Longer Being Winningest QB at Browns Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns rivalry is better with two quarterbacks instead of one.

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger might dress in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform, but until last season, he held the record for the winningest quarterback at FirstEnergy Stadium - home of the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger accumulated 11 wins in Cleveland throughout his NFL career, claiming the most wins by a QB at the stadium in 2017, overtaking Derek Anderson's record.

Baker Mayfield took that record back to the Browns locker room in 2020, which Roethlisberger joked that he's thankful for.

"AFC North football is always going to be rivals and it's going to be great games," Roethlisberger said. "I'm glad that I'm not the most winning quarterback in the stadium history anymore."

Roethlisberger said the Steelers-Browns rivalry isn't going anywhere, and the feeling playing in the game is unmatched.

"Anytime your fans have a nickname, it's pretty cool," Roethlisberger said on playing in Cleveland. "They like to get on us and it's part of the game. When you go there and you play well and you win, it has a little extra feeling of satisfaction, but it's not easy to play there."

The Steelers and Browns will meet for the first time this season on Sunday. Mayfield is still questionable for the game.

