Ben Roethlisberger Had to Ask Josh Dobbs About Fumble Call

When in doubt, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned to the rocket scientist.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbled in the fourth quarter after the ball slipped out during a pump fake.

The call confused most of the Steelers sideline, including Roethlisberger, as he believed the ruling fell under the 'Tuck Rule.'

The rule has changed, however, which refs explained to Roethlisberger during the game.

"I was told even though the ball was going forward, my arm was going backwards," Roethlisberger said.

The quarterback wasn't convinced and went to who may be the smartest player on the sideline, Josh Dobbs, who has an aerospace engineering degree.

"He said it's not possible," Roethlisberger laughed. "I can't get fined for that, because I'm just telling you what Dobbs said."

Luckily, the Steelers defense secured a victory in overtime, moving Pittsburgh to 3-3 on the season.

