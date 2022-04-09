Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message About Dwayne Haskins' Positivity

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has shared his thoughts on the passing of fellow passer Dwayne Haskins.

Roethlisberger shared a message on social media, saying Haskins never came to practice without a smile.

"I only had the privilege to know D-Hask for a short time, but in that time I got to meet a young man that didn't seem to ever have a bad day," Roethlisberger wrote. "He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart. I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!"

Roethlisberger also sent a message to Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, saying they "are praying for you and with you."

"We don't understand why God does what he does but we have trust and believe in his plan," Roethlisberger wrote. "You are an amazing woman of faith and we trust you will get through this."

Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He was spending the weekend in the area training with fellow teammates.

